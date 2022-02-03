Analysts Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Movado Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. 96,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $863.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

