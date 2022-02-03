Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.58. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

