Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. 1,442,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.00. Catalent has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

