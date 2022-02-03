$261.27 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to report sales of $261.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $263.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. 55,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

