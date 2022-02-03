Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Up 0.9%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 90,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 51,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

