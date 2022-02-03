Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Up 2.2%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.74). 288,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 547,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.64).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIFF. Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.78) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.25) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.78) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.