PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 222,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 244,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 280,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 173.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 180,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 114,075 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

