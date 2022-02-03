Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 24,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 65,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

