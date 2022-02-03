Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 553,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,098. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

