HempCoin (THC) Trading 1% Lower This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $114.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,891.74 or 0.99951093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00070415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002656 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.91 or 0.00473892 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,009,853 coins and its circulating supply is 264,874,703 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

