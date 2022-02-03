$32.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $32.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.67 billion and the highest is $33.19 billion. Centene posted sales of $28.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $126.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $126.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $138.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,167 shares of company stock worth $7,514,555. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,393. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

