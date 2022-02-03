Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 400,699 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $391.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,748. Cintas has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

