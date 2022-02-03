New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,302. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

