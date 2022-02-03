BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $14.10 Average PT from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,280,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 208,059 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLU traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 2,582,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,635. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

