New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,302. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in New Gold during the second quarter valued at $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

