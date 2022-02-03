Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $337.00

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $115,199.75 and approximately $337.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $338.82 or 0.00917310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

