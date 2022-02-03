Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 41.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2,294.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 181,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.