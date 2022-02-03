Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

Several research firms recently commented on SRX. CIBC dropped their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans sold 632,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total transaction of C$3,972,891.28.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.