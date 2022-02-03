Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report sales of $17.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $61.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.