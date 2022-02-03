Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Hologic also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.90-5.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. 2,004,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

