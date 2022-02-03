Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $200.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

EXTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exterran by 212.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exterran by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 883,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.