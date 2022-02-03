Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,938 ($26.06).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.77) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.70) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,105 ($28.30) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

TPK stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,485 ($19.97). The company had a trading volume of 441,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,540.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.41. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.73).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

