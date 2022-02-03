Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $77.50

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. 1,527,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,331. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

