thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.52 ($15.19).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting €9.17 ($10.30). 2,198,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.19.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

