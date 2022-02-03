Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.61 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00004355 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $11,533.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001551 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,661,856 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

