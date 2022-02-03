Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.44. 595,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,514. Resonant has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.