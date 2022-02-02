e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

