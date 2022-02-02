Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Yellow stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 852,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,985. Yellow has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YELL. Stephens lifted their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yellow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yellow stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Yellow worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

