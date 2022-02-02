JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 221,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,223. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

