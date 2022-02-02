FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $589,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,427,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 4.59. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

