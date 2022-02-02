Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $66.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. 847,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

