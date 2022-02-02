Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 179,688,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,222,930. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

