Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,561. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

