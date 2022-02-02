SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

