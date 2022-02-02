Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 10,919,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,674,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 4.63.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

