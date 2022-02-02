Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Announce $3.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.84.

BURL traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,320. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average is $288.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 146,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.