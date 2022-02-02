Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,344. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

