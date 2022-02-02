Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 29,042,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,835,832. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.