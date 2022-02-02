Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.46-$13.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.76.

ESS stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.35. 460,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,352. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $240.19 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

