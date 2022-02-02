NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 325,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,867. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

