NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issues Earnings Results

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 325,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,867. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $862.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at $867,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
