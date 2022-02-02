Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.00. 56,450,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The stock has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meta Platforms stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.95.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

