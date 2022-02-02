Comparing MetLife (NYSE:MET) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

MetLife (NYSE:MET) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MetLife and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 0 1 11 0 2.92 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

MetLife currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than MetLife.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetLife and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $67.84 billion 0.85 $5.41 billion $6.07 11.29 Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 7.77% 11.62% 1.05% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MetLife pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. MetLife pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of MetLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetLife beats Jackson Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.S., Asia, Latin America, EMEA, MetLife Holdings and Corporate & Other. The U.S. segment offers a broad range of protection products and services aimed at serving the financial needs of customers throughout their lives. The U.S. segment is organized into three businesses: Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty. The Asia segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include whole life, term life, variable life, universal life, accident & health insurance, fixed and variable annuities and endowment products. The Latin America segment offers a broad range of products to individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their respective employees, which include life insurance, accident & heal

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

