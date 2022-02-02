Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 99,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

