Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €32.50 ($36.52) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a one year high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

