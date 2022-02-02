Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,891. Align Technology has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.35 and its 200-day moving average is $641.48.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.67.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

