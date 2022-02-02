Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. 992,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,177. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.