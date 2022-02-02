AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. 1,312,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,858. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

