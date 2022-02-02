Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

PAHGF remained flat at $$6.11 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

