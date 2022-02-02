Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $139.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,132. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.