Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $14,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,096. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

